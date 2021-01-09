Note On What Jay White Told AEW About His Contract A Few Years Ago

As we reported yesterday, it’s believed that Jay White could really be leaving NJPW after hinting at it in a promo. He is said to be 50/50 on leaving or staying, and WWE made a “strong play” for him.

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that back in late 2018, Jay White told AEW that he couldn’t sign with them when they opened because he had signed a seven year deal with New Japan. Since he said he signed the deal in 2018, that would give him just under five years left until it expires. However, it’s unknown if he’s actually on a seven-year deal or not.