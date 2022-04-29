Note On What Kind of Contract Bret Hart Signed With WWE

Last week, it was reported that one of the reasons that Bret Hart isn’t managing FTR in AEW was because there were those in AEW who thought Hart had signed a deal with WWE. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the deal that Hart signed with the company was a merchandising deal.

It’s unknown if that deal would prevent Hart from appearing on AEW TV or not, but AEW seems to believe he’s not legally available. If he does appear, it’s possible he shows up for the Owen Hart tournament finals. But as of last week, that doesn’t seem to be the case.