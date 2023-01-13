Note On What Led To Chris Jericho Appearing At PWG Battle of Los Angeles

As previously reported, Chris Jericho and the entire Jericho Appreciation Society appeared at night two of PWG Battle of Los Angeles. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea came about because Jericho had been wanting to appear for PWG for some time, as he thought it’d be fun.

Jericho reportedly spoke to Excalibur about appearing six months ago. A month ago, Daniel Garcia floated the idea of Jericho appearing at BOLA, teaming with Garcia and Sammy Guevara. Jericho agreed, but instead suggested the 10-man tag that eventually happened, with Jericho, Garcia, Guevara, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker (with Jake Hager, Tay Melo and Anna Jay) against sB Kento, Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, Michael Oku and Kevin Blackwood.

Jericho then got permission from Tony Khan to do it, who loved the idea.