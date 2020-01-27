wrestling / News

Note On What Type of Injury AJ Styles May Have

January 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJ Styles WWE Raw

It was reported yesterday that AJ Styles may have been injured during the men’s Royal Rumble match, as he came down awkwardly on his left shoulder taking a spear from Edge. He was quickly eliminated after, with referees checking on him.

PWInsider reports that it’s believed Styles suffered a separated shoulder. He will have testing soon to determine how severe the damage is.

