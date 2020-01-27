wrestling / News
Note On What Type of Injury AJ Styles May Have
January 27, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported yesterday that AJ Styles may have been injured during the men’s Royal Rumble match, as he came down awkwardly on his left shoulder taking a spear from Edge. He was quickly eliminated after, with referees checking on him.
PWInsider reports that it’s believed Styles suffered a separated shoulder. He will have testing soon to determine how severe the damage is.
