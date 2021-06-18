Note On What WWE Is Looking For In Talent At Upcoming Tryouts

As we previously reported, WWE is set to hold talent tryouts during the week of Summerslam in Las Vegas. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a note about what WWE will be looking for and how they have changed priorities in what they want from talent.

As noted last month, the company wants younger wrestlers, specifically those in their early 20s. 27 is the the cutoff age and the oldest age they want. Others have been told 26, although there will always be exceptions to the rule.

They are now looking for male wrestlers around 6’0″ and at least 220 pounds. This is only a general rule, as if someone is an “exceptionally good athlete” or good-looking, they will be considered.

WWE is also placing a heavy emphasis on hiring more young African-Americans and Hispanic/Latin people in the US. They want greater ethnic diversity and want more talent to market in countries like China, India and the Middle East, as those locations are believed to be the future of their lucrative media deals.