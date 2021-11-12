Note On What WWE Told A Top Star About COVID-19 Vaccination

There had been rumors last week that as many as five of the eighteen wrestlers released from WWE, maybe more, were cut due to their refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The New York Post specifically named Nia Jax but none of the wrestlers have been confirmed to be cut for that reason.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that no one in WWE was specifically told that if they didn’t get vaccinated they would lose their job. However, wrestlers have been encouraged to get them. One top wrestler who wasn’t vaccinated was told if they didn’t get the vaccine, they would be less valuable to the company since they couldn’t take part in overseas tours.

It was also noted that no one was told they were being fired over their vaccination status due to several issues that could come up because of political implications. Instead, they were simply told they were released due to budget cuts.