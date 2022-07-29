Note On What WWE Will Do If A Thunderstorm Interrupts Summerslam Tomorrow Night

There are thunderstorms expected in Nashville today and Sunday, although there is currently only a 16% of rain during the time of tomorrow’s WWE Summerslam event. PWInsider reports that WWE does have a contingency plan in place if the worst happens and a storm interrupts Summerslam as it did Wrestlemania 37. When that event happened in 2021, the start of the show was delayed for around twenty minutes or so.

According to the report, WWE has prepared for a possible rain delay this time around. There will be an indoor area ready to go, which will work the same as the WWE pre-show panel among fans. If WWE needs to pause things, they will cut to that area to air discussions and bring talents over for interviews to pass the time.