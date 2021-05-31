Note On When AEW Double or Nothing Stadium Stampede Match Was Taped

AEW held its Double or Nothing PPV last night, with The Inner Circle defeating The Pinnacle in the main event in the second-ever Stadium Stampede match. Fightful Select reports that the bulk of the match was taped on Thursday, with some additional footage taped on Friday.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was said to be ‘happy’ to do the cameo he filmed and ‘appeared to enjoy himself’ on the set. The editing process for the match was praised due to how quickly it was put together considering what was filmed. Those backstage were reportedly happy with how it turned out and how they were able to add in the live element.

As noted earlier today, Chris Jericho revealed in an interview that one of the stunt coordinators for the John Wick movies helped with the filming.