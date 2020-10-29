wrestling / News
Note On When AEW Knew About NWA Women’s Title Switch
October 29, 2020 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the new NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb defeated Leyla Hirsch. This was especially noteworthy as last night’s episode was taped last week but Deeb just won the title Thunder Rosa at a live UWN PPV on Tuesday.
According to Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW knew weeks ago that the switch was going to happen. Dave Meltzer claims he was told about the switch before the match was announced.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk, Taz, The Blue Meanie And Others Pay Tribute To Tracy Smothers, WWE Issues Statement
- Booker T Says Matt Riddle Going Barefoot Doesn’t Have the Look for a World Champion, Riddle Responds
- Road Dogg Quits Twitter After Recently Debating Shane Helms About Wearing Masks During Pandemic
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Creative’s Plan With Lana Table Gimmick