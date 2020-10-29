Note On When AEW Knew About NWA Women’s Title Switch

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the new NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb defeated Leyla Hirsch. This was especially noteworthy as last night’s episode was taped last week but Deeb just won the title Thunder Rosa at a live UWN PPV on Tuesday.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW knew weeks ago that the switch was going to happen. Dave Meltzer claims he was told about the switch before the match was announced.