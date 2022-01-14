Note on When Bayley Is Expected To Return To WWE

Bayley has been out of action in WWE for some time, ever since suffering a knee injury last year. She had surgery for a torn ACL in mid-July. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former Smackdown Women’s campion is expected to return as early as next month, although it’s more likely she is back by March.

This would bring her back in time for Wrestlemania. If for some reason WWE decides to move on from its original plan of Banks vs. Charlotte Flair due to Banks’ foot injury, Bayley could be slotted in.