Note On When Candice LeRae’s WWE Contract Is Set To Expire
November 26, 2021 | Posted by
As we’ve previously reported, Johnny Gargano’s WWE deal was set to expire on December 3 until he signed a one-week extension, keeping him there until at least December 10. This means he will be able to participate in NXT 2.0 Wargames. The Wresting Observer Newsletter reports that Candice LeRae has a contract that was originally set to expire in May.
However, it’s believed that WWE will likely add time based on how long she’s been off of television due to her pregnancy. If they do that, it will add time to the deal, which could potentially not expire until sometime in 2023.
