Note on When Chris Jericho’s Deal With AEW Will Expire

As previously reported, Chris Jericho and MJF will have a match at AEW All Out, and if Jericho loses he will never wrestle in AEW again. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Jericho’s AEW deal is set to expire in around a year and a half.

Jericho signed with AEW in January 2019 and it was for three years. However, there is a one-year option on the contract as well, so that means Jericho will remain with the company until 2023. Jericho specifically said that if he loses to MJF he will stop wrestling and do commentary full time, not leave the company.