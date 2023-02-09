Note On When CM Punk Will Likely Be Cleared To Return

CM Punk has been out of action since AEW All Out in September, where he tore his triceps. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Punk is still a couple of months away from being cleared to return. The typical recovery time for his injury is around eight months, so he should be good to go around May.

Of course, it’s not just an injury that has kept Punk away from AEW. He voiced his issues with the company during a press conference after All Out, which led to a backstage brawl with the Elite. It remains unknown if Punk will come back or not.