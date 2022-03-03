Note On When Deal Closed For AEW To Buy ROH, Reaction On ROH Side

PWInsider has more details on the blockbuster news that AEW has purchased Ring of Honor, noting that the deal officially closed yesterday, as Tony Khan noted on Dynamite. The ROH side was still working on production for TV and upcoming events as late as yesterday. There was some discussion among people in that company that there were discussions but the deal wasn’t done at the time. That changed very late in the day, possibly as late as 6 PM ET. The two sides have been in talks for at least a few weeks. Before Khan’s announcement, there was a small group in AEW who knew there were talks and thought the deal was done before it was.

The announcements for Supercard of Honor and the TV taping in Philadelphia were made independent of the AEW talks and plans were made before the sale was announced. This was all before Tony Khan bought the company, so whether or not it continues is up in the air.

The announcement that AEW would run events in Baltimore at the UMBC Event Center (and not the Royal Farms Arena) had nothing to do with the purchase. AEW is running UMBC because the Royal Farms Arena is undergoing renovations.

If the sale did not happen, ROH would have been operating on a “much smaller scale” than than they had before. The plan was to have a “small, select group” of talent under contract on a short-term basis to keep main eventers locked in for a certain amount of dates to headline the shows. So if one wrestler is feuding with another, they would be offered deals to keep them in the company until that feud is over. It would have been a model similar to Pro Wrestling Guerrilla where ROH would book the best talents available, encouraging them to go “all out with the best performances” without locking them to long-term deals. There were no plans to sign an entire roster as the budget had been cut due to Sinclair’s financial troubles.

The feeling in ROH is that the sale is “bittersweet”, as the belief is that it was the right thing to do for the long-term viability of the company, but there were others who loved working for ROH and sad to see it end in this incarnation.