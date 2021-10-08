wrestling / News

Note On When Hit Row’s WWE Main Roster Call Up Was Decided, NXT Reportedly Wasn’t Told

October 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Draft Hit Row, Top Dolla

It was reported last week that the NXT stable Hit Row were moved to Smackdown in the WWE Draft. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision was made to move the group days earlier, but those in NXT were not told. In fact, nobody was really told anything about the roster moves from NXT to the main roster in general.

Other NXT talent moved in the draft included Ridge Holland, Austin Theory, Xia Li and Aliyah.

