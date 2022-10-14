Note on When Jon Moxley Signed Contract Extension With AEW

It was previously reported that Jon Moxley signed a five-year extension with AEW, with added responsibilities like mentoring and coaching talent. It was later noted that he had been working with no deal since July, when his contract expired.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Moxley actually signed his new deal before he became the three-time AEW World Champion. The contract was signed sometime prior to Dynamite Grand Slam on September 21, when he beat Bryan Danielson in the World title tournament finals.

At one point, there was going to be an angle where Moxley left after All Out and returned on October 18 in Cincinnati to announce the new deal. However, the situation with Punk and The Elite after that PPV meant Moxley stuck around and plans changed.

The decision to announce the extension was moved up because they wanted a positive announcement after the situation with Sammy Guevara and Andrade. AEW also wanted the news out there prior to Moxley dropping the GCW title to Nick Gage.