Note On When Released WWE NXT UK Wrestlers Will Be Free From Contracts

As previously reported, WWE has put their NXT UK brand on hiatus, which will relaunch as NXT Europe next year. This resulted in several wrestlers getting released, including Flash Morgan Webster, Trent Seven, Amir Jordan and others.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestlers will be free of their contracts and able to wrestle elsewhere on September 23. That is also when they will stop getting paid. However, some of the wrestlers are able to take outside bookings now, as WWE agreed to let them work with select companies as part of their deals.