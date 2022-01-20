wrestling / News

Note On When Rey Fenix Is Expected To Return To AEW

January 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rey Fenix AEW Dynamite

Earlier this month, Rey Fenix suffered an arm injury on AEW Dynamite when he fell through a table. It was initially feared he broke the bone due to how the arm bent, but Fenix confirmed that wasn’t the case. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that Fenix is expected to return in mid-February. This is better than what was initially feared when the injury occurred.

