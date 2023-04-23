wrestling / News

Note on When Rey Fenix May Return To The Ring

April 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Rey Fenix Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Rey Fenix is taking time off from the ring to heal as he has been beat up in recent weeks. PWInsider reports Fenix’s break may not last long. He’s currently scheduled to face Gringo Loco at AAW in Chicago on May 6.

