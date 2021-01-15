wrestling / News
Note On When Ricochet’s Current Deal With WWE Expires, Deals Currently Offered To Talent
January 15, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported yesterday that Ricochet took to Twitter to deny reports that he was leaving WWE, calling the rumors “fake.” The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ricochet’s deal actually expires in the summer of 2024.
He signed a five-year deal when he moved to the main roster. At the time, the deals were higher-priced and for longer periods of time as WWE didn’t want to lose people to AEW. The deals currently offered to talent are $250,000, which won’t exceed downside because there are no live events or PPV bonuses. The deals are for three-to-five years.
