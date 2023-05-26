wrestling / News
Note on When Roman Reigns Will Defend Universal Title Next
May 26, 2023 | Posted by
Roman Reigns is next set to wrestle tomorrow at WWE Night of Champions, but will be going for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, he hasn’t defended his own Undisputed WWE Universal title since Wrestlemania, where he defeated Cody Rhodes.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns is set to next defend his title at WWE’s Money in the Bank event on July 1. Reigns was added to marketing for the premium live event earlier this month.
The WON notes that Reigns is also set to compete at this year’s Summerslam in Detroit.
