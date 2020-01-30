wrestling / News
Note On When Santino Marella Was Contacted For Royal Rumble, Status of Molly Holly and Kelly Kelly
January 30, 2020 | Posted by
Santino Marella, Kelly Kelly and Molly Holly all returned to WWE this past weekend at the Royal Rumble in the women’s rumble match. Santino, of course, competed as “Santina” and eliminated himself after a brief interaction with Beth Phoenix and Natalya. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Marella was only called to appear a few days before the show happened.
Meanwhile, it was also noted that Holly and Kelly are only one-shot deals after their appearances, although Kelly did have a cameo in a Street Profits segment on RAW. As previously reported, Marella is also a one-shot deal.
