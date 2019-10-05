wrestling / News

WWE News: Note On When Smackdown TV Rating Peaked and Which Markets Were Strongest, FOX Sports PR Confuses Sami Zayn For Mojo Rawley, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

October 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Smackdown

– As we reported earlier today, Friday Night Smackdown’s debut on Fox brought in 3.869 million viewers, which was up 84% from the final USA Network episode (2.099 million viewers). Fox Sports PR tweeted out an additional statistic for that number, noting that the show peaked with 4.217 million viewers from 8 PM ET to 8:15 PM ET, which would be during the first segment. That featured The Rock and Becky Lynch insulting and attacking King Corbin.

In addition to that, FOX Sports EVP/Head of Strategy Michael Mulvihill revealed which markets were strongest for the show.

Memphis-5.0
Milwaukee-4.5
St. Louis-4.1
Kansas City-4.1
Jacksonville-4.1

– FOX Sports PR wasn’t completely on the ball, however. As they posted a tweet about Mojo Rawley and incorrectly referred to him as Sami Zayn. What’s worse, they spelled it “Sammy.”

– WWE has revealed the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

