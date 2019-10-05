wrestling / News
WWE News: Note On When Smackdown TV Rating Peaked and Which Markets Were Strongest, FOX Sports PR Confuses Sami Zayn For Mojo Rawley, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown
– As we reported earlier today, Friday Night Smackdown’s debut on Fox brought in 3.869 million viewers, which was up 84% from the final USA Network episode (2.099 million viewers). Fox Sports PR tweeted out an additional statistic for that number, noting that the show peaked with 4.217 million viewers from 8 PM ET to 8:15 PM ET, which would be during the first segment. That featured The Rock and Becky Lynch insulting and attacking King Corbin.
The debut of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN peaked at more than 4 million viewers on FOX, the most-watched @WWE telecast in almost two years📈 pic.twitter.com/vQ1tZubRNg
— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 5, 2019
In addition to that, FOX Sports EVP/Head of Strategy Michael Mulvihill revealed which markets were strongest for the show.
Memphis-5.0
Milwaukee-4.5
St. Louis-4.1
Kansas City-4.1
Jacksonville-4.1
Electric atmosphere at Staples last night for the most-watched WWE show in over a year and a half. Top markets for SmackDown’s FOX bow:
Memphis – 5.0
Milwaukee – 4.5
St. Louis – 4.1
Kansas City – 4.1
Jacksonville – 4.1 https://t.co/TqOAjYMIrY
— Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) October 5, 2019
– FOX Sports PR wasn’t completely on the ball, however. As they posted a tweet about Mojo Rawley and incorrectly referred to him as Sami Zayn. What’s worse, they spelled it “Sammy.”
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 5, 2019
– WWE has revealed the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on How AEW Isn’t Trying to Please Everyone, Bringing in Multiple Demographics
- Sean Waltman Explains Why Kane Was His Favorite Tag Team Partner, Dynamics of Working With a Bigger Guy
- Rocky Johnson Says Ole Anderson Is The Biggest Racist In Wrestling
- Cody Wants to Buy WarGames Back From WWE, Talks Creating New Matches