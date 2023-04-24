Note On When STARDOM Decided To Have Mercedes Mone Lose Her Title

As previously reported, Mercedes Mone lost the IWGP women’s title to Mayu Iwatani at STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom yesterday. It was later reported that she had signed a contract extension with NJPW.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that the decision to have Mone lose the title was made a while ago, before Mone signed her extension. Mone is next set to appear at NJPW Resurgence on May 21, although there may be more dates in addition to that. It’s unknown how long she is signed with Bushiroad.