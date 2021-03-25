wrestling / News
Note On When The Bella Twins Are Likely To Return To WWE
March 25, 2021 | Posted by
The Bella Twins have been talking up a return to the WWE ring, and that may be happening sooner than later. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the Bellas are set to return to the ring to wrestle soon. While it wasn’t revealed exactly when that will happen, it will likely be sometime in the fall.
