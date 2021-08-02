wrestling / News

Note On When WWE Might Be Planning To Bring Back Becky Lynch

August 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Becky Lynch Raw The Man

PWInsider reports that at this time, Becky Lynch does not appear to be part of the WWE’s plans for Summerslam in Las Vegas on August 21. The word at the latest TV tapings was that she would return to WWE TV in the fall, with October “openly discussed.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading