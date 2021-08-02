wrestling / News
Note On When WWE Might Be Planning To Bring Back Becky Lynch
August 2, 2021 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that at this time, Becky Lynch does not appear to be part of the WWE’s plans for Summerslam in Las Vegas on August 21. The word at the latest TV tapings was that she would return to WWE TV in the fall, with October “openly discussed.”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Bray Wyatt Being Cleared From Medical Issues Before Release
- Kenny Omega Debunks Story on Passing on ROH Appearance for Japan Show in 2010
- Backstage Update on Reaction to WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Superstars Fearing for Their Jobs
- Note on CM Punk Possibly Using Living Colour’s ‘Cult of Personality’ in AEW