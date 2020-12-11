wrestling / News
Note On When WWE Will Tape Christmas Episode of Smackdown
As we reported earlier this week, the December 25th episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown will not be live, allowing the company’s talents to be home for the holiday. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show will either be taped on December 22 or 23, with the 23rd being the most likely.
