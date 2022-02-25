Note On Where AJ Styles’ New WWE Deal Ranks Among Top Stars, Note On if AEW Showed Interest

As we previously reported, AJ Styles signed a new three-year deal with WWE that is believed to be for about three million a year. This would keep him with the the company until 2025.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Styles deal puts him up there with the top stars in the company. He would be behind Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey and Randy Orton, so around the same level as Edge, Goldberg, The Miz and Kevin Owens. It was also noted that Styles is making above what Owens recently re-signed for. Rollins will likely hit that level with his next deal.

Finally, it was said that AEW made no attempt to contact Styles about possibly coming in. Obviously he was still under contract so that would have prevented this.