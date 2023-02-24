Note on Which Matches Will Headline Wrestlemania 39

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is set to headline the second night of this year’s Wrestlemania event.

While that decision is obvious, WWE has yet to decide which match will headline night one. The internal feeling is that it should be Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley. People backstage have reportedly pushed for it because of sponsors and ‘political reasons’, since men main evented both nights last year. The belief is that it would be a good idea for women to headline a night this year, and Flair vs. Ripley is a better candidate than Asuka vs. Bianca Belair.