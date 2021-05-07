Note On Which NJPW Wrestlers Likely Tested Positive For COVID-19

It was reported earlier this week that two wrestlers in New Japan Pro Wrestling tested positive for COVID-19 and were pulled from Wrestling Dontaku on May 4. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has additional details on who might have tested positive. During the show, NJPW CEO Naoki Sugabayashi came out and announced that Kazuchika Okada, Sho, Yoh, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado Yoshinobu Kanemaru were all pulled from the show.

However, only one of those wrestlers was sick. The other five were pulled because they were in close contact with him. All six met in a six-man tag on the card, and Desperado had been set to defend the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title against Yoh the next night.

As for the other wrestler, it’s believed to be either Gabriel Kidd or Yuya Uemura. It had been noted that the wrestler got sick after the May 1 show in Beppu, and Kidd and Uemura were the only two on the Beppu show who didn’t work the show in Fukuoka.