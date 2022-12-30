wrestling / News
Note On Which STARDOM Event Sasha Banks Has Agreed To Do
December 30, 2022 | Posted by
It was previously reported that as part of Sasha Banks’ rumored deal with NJPW, she will work one big STARDOM event some time this year. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that show will be the recently announced All Star Grand Queendom. The event happens on April 23 at the Yokohama Arena.
It’s believed that Banks will make her debut for New Japan on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Slams Bill Watts for Racist and Disrespectful Behavior
- Kevin Owens Says He Was Told Steve Austin’s Return Match Couldn’t Have Been Anyone But Him
- Sting Has A Plan For His Last Match, Says He Won’t Do Singles Matches Anymore
- CM Punk Comments On Dax Harwood’s Plea To Work Things Out With The Elite