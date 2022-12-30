wrestling / News

Note On Which STARDOM Event Sasha Banks Has Agreed To Do

December 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was previously reported that as part of Sasha Banks’ rumored deal with NJPW, she will work one big STARDOM event some time this year. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that show will be the recently announced All Star Grand Queendom. The event happens on April 23 at the Yokohama Arena.

It’s believed that Banks will make her debut for New Japan on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

