Note On White Rabbit Teases’ Effect On Smackdown Rating, Merchandise Selling Well

The “White Rabbit” teases on WWE television reportedly had quite the impact on last week’s Smackdown rating. As reported earlier this week, Smackdown got a big boost in the ratings and viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.535 million viewers, the first time the show topped 2.5 million viewers since the Christmas Day, 2020 episode. The WON notes that the number appears to have been impacted by the teases due to a couple of pieces of evidence.

Notably, there was a clue in the teases that gave a time of 9:23 PM. While the show started with a boost from the typical numbers of about 400,000 viewers, the 9 PM quarter had a huge boost where it hit 2.767 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating. The minute-by-minute numbers saw a heavy drop at around 9:25 PM which makes it clear that people where there for the particular time tease.

It was noted that while the US Smackdown rating big boost, the same did not hold true for Canada where it was below the usual numbers. The QR code tease from Raw hinted at tonight’s Winnipeg show with several clues being speculated about in the video. While it has not been confirmed, heavy speculation has been that it is building to Bray Wyatt’s return to the company.

The site noted that White Rabbit merchandise has been a big seller for WWE over the past week and there was talk backstage that Triple H will be doing more things like this moving forward.