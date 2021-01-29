Note On Who Came Up With Angle For Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood

This past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a match between Jungle Boy and Dax Harwood, which people backstage had been excited for. Jungle Boy won, but Jurassic Express were attacked after the match so the feud will likely continue.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Harwood was the one who put the angle together and gave it to Tony Khan with the idea of making Jungle Boy a bigger babyface star. He’s been presented as a great athlete, but now the plan is to show him take beatings and make comebacks to win, especially as he made Harwood tap out rather than getting a surprise roll up.