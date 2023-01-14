Note on Who Cody Rhodes Has Been Training With Ahead of Return

Fightful Select reports that Cody Rhodes is currently training for an in-ring return and is working on getting cleared to wrestle again. Rhodes has been at the WWE Performance Center, as he and his bus were spotted there back in late December, along with his family and team.

Rhodes handpicked two NXT wrestlers to help him get ready for his upcoming return. It was noted that he picked Carmelo Hayes and Joe Gacy to work with.

Rhodes is currently planned for a role at Wrestlemania, which was the case even back in the fall while he was still injured.