wrestling / News

Note On Who Is Currently Leading Creative In Impact Wrestling

February 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Logo, Anthem Media, Ed Nordholm, Bob Ryder

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jimmy Jacobs is currently the head of creative in Impact Wrestling. Jacobs reports to Scott D’Amore, who ultimately has the final say. The writing for television is handled by Jacobs, Tommy Dreamer and Robert Evans.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading