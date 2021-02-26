wrestling / News
Note On Who Is Currently Leading Creative In Impact Wrestling
February 26, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jimmy Jacobs is currently the head of creative in Impact Wrestling. Jacobs reports to Scott D’Amore, who ultimately has the final say. The writing for television is handled by Jacobs, Tommy Dreamer and Robert Evans.
