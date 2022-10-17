wrestling / News
Note on Who Is In Charge of Tonight’s WWE RAW
October 17, 2022 | Posted by
As noted earlier today, Triple H tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s WWE RAW in Oklahoma City. PWInsider reports that Road Dogg will be in charge of tonight’s show in Triple H’s absence. He previously worked with him this past Friday at Smackdown.
Road Dogg also serves as the WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Losing Respect For Shawn Michaels After SummerSlam Match With Hulk Hogan
- Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Rob Van Dam on CM Punk Having a Big Ego, the Feeling He Got From Punk’s Energy
- Update On Investigation Into AEW All Out Brawl and Those Suspended