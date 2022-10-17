wrestling / News

Note on Who Is In Charge of Tonight’s WWE RAW

October 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Gallows and Anderson vs. Alpha Academy Image Credit: WWE

As noted earlier today, Triple H tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s WWE RAW in Oklahoma City. PWInsider reports that Road Dogg will be in charge of tonight’s show in Triple H’s absence. He previously worked with him this past Friday at Smackdown.

Road Dogg also serves as the WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Road Dogg, WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading