Note On Who Knew About John Cena’s WWE Return At Money In The Bank, Becky Lynch Backstage

While there had been lots of speculation about John Cena’s WWE return in recent weeks, it appears that the company tried to keep John Cena appearing a secret backstage. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has details on that, plus Becky Lynch’s status and a few other Money in the Bank-related notes.

According to Johnson, WWE kept the entrance for John Cena off the run sheet for Money in the Bank in order to keep it secret beyond a small circle of people within the company. Johnson also mentioned that as previously noted, Becky Lynch was indeed backstage despite not appearing on the show.

Additionally, Linda McMahon was also backstage and sitting ringside for the main event matches. Stephanie McMahon was in attendance as well, though it’s unknown if Shane McMahon was at the show.

Meanwhile, Zelina Vega’s entrance gear was reportedly put together as a tribute to the late Aaliyah’s role in the 2002 film Queen of the Damned.