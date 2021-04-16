Note On Who Made The Impact Deal With Mauro Ranallo, More On His Role

It was reported last night that Mauro Ranallo will debut for Impact Wrestling for a one-off appearance at Rebellion, where he will call the title for title match between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Champion Rich Swann. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Anthem made a deal with Frank Shamrock to get Ranallo, who signed on Wednesday.

Ranallo will not only call Omega vs. Swann, but he’ll provide the voice over for two video packages to build the match. He will also host a documentary This Is Rebellion that will debut next week.