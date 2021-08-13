Note On Who Produced Matches & Segments On Last Week’s WWE SmackDown

Fightful Select has some details on who produced several matches and segments on last weekend’s edition of WWE SmackDown, which featured the company’s continued push towards SummerSlam on August 21.

According to Fightful, here are the producer assignments for some of the matches and segments:

* Shawn Daivari (still working outside of WWE) produced The Street Profits vs. The Dirty Dawgs

* Jamie Noble produced Dominik Mysterio vs. Jey Uso

* Molly Holly and Tyson Kidd produced several of the women’s segments

Tonight’s edition of SmackDown will feature John Cena going face to face with Roman Reigns, a contract signing between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, Shinsuke Nakamura challenging Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship, and much more.