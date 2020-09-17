Note On Who Put Together Last Night’s Parking Lot Fight On AEW Dynamite

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a parking lot fight between Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz that has been getting a lot of praise online. Tony Khan noted last night that the match was put together in one take. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the match was put together by Jerry Lynn and the two teams involved, although it was Tony Khan who came up with the idea.

Meltzer also noted that it was originally supposed to be Santana & Ortiz against the Lucha Brothers, but Santana mentioned doing it with the Best Friends. Chuck Taylor and Trent were previously going to have this match with Penta and Fenix earlier this year, but it was held off due to the pandemic. Plans were changed to make Trent’s mom’s van part of the finish.