wrestling / News
Note On Who Put Together Last Night’s Parking Lot Fight On AEW Dynamite
Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a parking lot fight between Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz that has been getting a lot of praise online. Tony Khan noted last night that the match was put together in one take. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the match was put together by Jerry Lynn and the two teams involved, although it was Tony Khan who came up with the idea.
Meltzer also noted that it was originally supposed to be Santana & Ortiz against the Lucha Brothers, but Santana mentioned doing it with the Best Friends. Chuck Taylor and Trent were previously going to have this match with Penta and Fenix earlier this year, but it was held off due to the pandemic. Plans were changed to make Trent’s mom’s van part of the finish.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, Hogan Getting Booed During 1994 Feud With Ric Flair
- Arn Anderson Discusses How Vince McMahon and WWE Viewed Former WCW Employees, His Toughest Opponents In The Ring
- Jeff Hardy Expects to Be Involved In Wrestling The Rest Of His Life, If He’s Interested in Training
- Backstage Rumor on Why Vince McMahon Changed WWE Names for Rusev & Cesaro, Note on Dabba Kato