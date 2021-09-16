Note On Who Ran WWE NXT 2.0 This Week

This week featured a revamp of NXT, dubbed WWE NXT 2.0, and it was notable in that Triple H was not there due to recovering from a cardiac event. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Shawn Michaels was the one who was running the show backstage this week. It was noted that Kevin Dunn was there, but Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard were not. McMahon did review the script of the show, however.