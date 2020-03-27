Note On Who Replaced Roman Reigns At Wrestlemania Taping (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

It was reported yesterday that Roman Reigns will not be wrestling Goldberg at Wrestlemania 36, as he informed management he wouldn’t be working the show. Reigns felt that due to his leukemia battle, he was immunocompromised and he didn’t want to risk possibly catching the Coronavirus with the pandemic going on.

According to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Braun Strowman took Reigns’ spot in the match and fought Goldberg on the card. The result of the match is unknown. It is believed that there will be an angle shot for tonight’s episode of Smackdown (the main show was already taped) to reveal Strowman as the opponent.