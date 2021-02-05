Note On Who Set Up Rey Mysterio’s Deal With Victoria Beer

At the Royal Rumble on Sunday, Rey Mysterio came out with a mask that promoted Victoria beer while commentary mentioned he had a new sponsorship deal with them. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it was WWE who set up the deal with the company and wanted Mysterio to be the face of the sponsorship.

It was noted that if Mysterio had set up the deal, he would have had to drop it after last year, when WWE came down on stars making deals with third parties.