wrestling / News
Note On Who Set Up Rey Mysterio’s Deal With Victoria Beer
February 5, 2021 | Posted by
At the Royal Rumble on Sunday, Rey Mysterio came out with a mask that promoted Victoria beer while commentary mentioned he had a new sponsorship deal with them. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it was WWE who set up the deal with the company and wanted Mysterio to be the face of the sponsorship.
It was noted that if Mysterio had set up the deal, he would have had to drop it after last year, when WWE came down on stars making deals with third parties.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Q4 Earnings Call: Vince McMahon & More Talk Network/Peacock Deal, New Studios Content, More
- Chris Jericho Said He Felt Insulted By Lack of Time For His Match With Lance Storm At ECW One Night Stand
- Note On When Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford Were Actually Married
- Peyton Royce Tells Fans To Stop Sending Her Packages, Says It’s Stalking