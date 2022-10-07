Note On Why AEW Booked A Mask vs. Career Match For Andrade El Idolo

As previously reported, a match between Andrade el Idolo and 10 was pulled from tonight’s AEW Rampage due to Andrade being sent home. That happened after a fight between Andrade and Sammy Guevera backstage at Dynamite, the result of a heated social media interaction between the two. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes the match was booked in order to take advantage of social media speculation about Andrade’s future. The match was set to be Andrade’s career in AEW vs. 10’s mask.

While there have been rumors that Andrade is trying to get fired from AEW and return to WWE, there were some who believe he was only talking about his desire to leave to build the match up. Andrade told AEW that he wasn’t leaving and the match was to take advantage of those who thought he was. This same source said that Andrade’s contract is up in June, but others say that he signed a three-year deal and won’t be done until the summer of 2024.