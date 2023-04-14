Note On Why AEW Chose Wembley Stadium For First London Event

As reported last week, AEW announced that All In will happen on August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London. This came after rumors that Tony Khan would select Craven Cottage, where his family’s Fulheam team plays. That could have potentially held up to 20,000.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wembley was selected for multiple reasons. These included logistic reasons, lighting and staging issues and the fact that Craven is in a residential area. While Khan wants to have a show there some day, it was actually not cost effective to do so at this time.

There is hope that the show will help AEW’s relationship with ITV as well as WBD since they promoted it as celebrating the 100th anniversary of Warner Brothers and the 100th anniversary of the original Wembley Stadium. This is also expected to build AEW visibility in Europe, helping AEW+ subscriptions in the UK and Europe.