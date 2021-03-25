wrestling / News
Note On Why AEW Is Holding A House Show During Wrestlemania Week
It was reported last night that AEW will hold its first ever house show on April 9 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. This means it will happen on the night before Wrestlemania. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason that AEW chose this date specifically to capitalize on all the fans who will be in the state for Wrestlemania.
Jacksonville is located three-and-a-half hours away from Tampa, where Raymond James Stadium will host Wrestlemania. Since Smackdown is being taped ahead of time, and in the Thunderdome without a live crowd, the idea is to attract fans who will be in the state on a Friday night with no live wrestling to attend.
Another reason is because they have a lot of people who work on AEW Dark and Elevation who haven’t worked in front of crowds very often, so this will give them a chance to do that. The idea is to “try a house show” and “give you a hell of a show.”
