Note on Why AEW Likely Hasn’t Picked Up Bray Wyatt Yet

April 20, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bray Wyatt Raw 4-12-21 Windham Rotunda Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Dave Meltzer spoke about why AEW likely hasn’t signed Windham Rotunda, the former Bray Wyatt, to a deal yet.

The discussion was with fans over whether or not WWE would be interested in AEW stars, following yesterday’s report that the company wanted FTR back. Meltzer said that WWE would likely be interested in “almost any” top AEW stars, just as AEW would be interested in any top WWE act.

This led to a fan asking about Wyatt, and Meltzer said the former Fiend has a “very high” asking price.

