wrestling / News
Note On Why AEW Tried To Trademark ‘King of Harts’ Earlier this Year
October 1, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this year that AEW had attempted to trademark the phrase ‘King of Harts’, the nickname for Owen Hart in the WWF, but nothing ever came of it. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that trademark attempt had nothing to do with the upcoming Owen Hart Memorial Cup or his appearances in the video games. The report notes that AEW attempted to get the trademark as a gift to Martha Hart.
