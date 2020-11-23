Note On Why Aleister Black Has Not Been On TV Lately

Aleister Black hasn’t been seen on WWE television since his loss to Kevin Owens last month, but he was drafted to Smackdown. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Black “being forgotten about” on WWE TV had nothing to do with the recent release of his wife Zelina Vega.

It was noted that Paul Heyman was a huge fan of Black and had big plans for him on the RAW brand when he was in charge. Black was one of the choices to beat Brock Lesnar before Drew McIntyre got the nod. Neither Black nor Andrade, who was also a favorite of Heyman, were at last night’s PPV, not even in the battle royal. It was suggested that the people in charge of the company right now “don’t see anything” in Black.

It was reported last week the Black wanted to go back to NXT but the idea wasn’t well received backstage.