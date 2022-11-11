Note On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE

As previously reported, Bandido is believed to have signed a deal with AEW, after also considering an offer from WWE before he did so. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it is a full-time deal for three years, with a maximum number of dates on it. While the number is unknown, it’s more matches than most AEW wrestlers work in a year.

The reason Bandido chose AEW over WWE was that he doesn’t want to move from Mexico, where he has a partner and a child. The partner doesn’t want to leave Mexico and if he were on the road with WWE (or in Florida for NXT), he wouldn’t be able to see his child as much.